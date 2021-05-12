Stephen Beall, 70, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on May 2, 2021. He was the son of the late Pauline Blevins and stepfather Babe Krantz. His father was Deets Beall.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Patricia Wagner-Beall; stepdaughter, Danielle Wivell-Wagner and her boyfriend, Santhosh, Aaron Scanlon; nephew, Chet Reeder; and sister-in-law, Donna Reed and husband Kevin. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Phil Krantz and wife Shirley; and sister, Patty Langowski.
Stephen had many great friends he considered near and dear such as Jeff Barger and wife Brenda; Ray Root and wife Rose; as well as his colleagues at Lonza in Walkersville.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. June 11 at the American Legion Post 11 in Frederick, Maryland.