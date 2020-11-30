Stephen Bonan

Stephen (Steve) Brent Bonan, 47, of Brunswick, MD, passed away November 20, 2020.
Stephen was born November 30, 1972, to the late John and Linda (Herbert) Bonan.
He was a graduate of Walkersville High School.
He is survived by his siblings, Michael (Mikelle), Lisa (Scott); many nieces and nephews, John, JPaul, April, Leo and T.J.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Bonan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.