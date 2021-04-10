Stephen D. Wilhide

Steve Wilhide, born August 4, 1943, died unexpectedly at his home on February 20, 2021. He had been with his partner and husband Alan Garrett for 33 years. They traveled around the world together to explore all inhabited continents, by air and sea.
Steve Wilhide served as a VISTA Volunteer on a Cherokee Indian Reservation after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He graduated with two masters’ degrees in public health and social work, and served in the Vietnam War.
Steve was the founding President and CEO of Southern Ohio Health Services Network (HealthSource of Ohio). Later he became the Executive Director of National Rural Health Association until he retired.
During his career, he was well known and respected in the health care field including being recognized with national awards such as Health Care Hero Manager Award from Cincinnati Business Courier and one of the top 100 Most Influential People in HealthCare by Modern HealthCare.
His friends and family knew Steve as a kind and warmhearted person who helped many in need. He had a wry sense of humor and was a joy to be around. He was loved by his family and friends and they will miss him deeply.
Steve is survived by his son, Brian Wilhide and wife, Marian Joy Wilhide; his son, Michael Wilhide and wife, Esel Bermie Wilhide; his brother, George Thomas Wilhide and his sister, Elizabeth (Ibby) Wilhide Tanner.
A memorial service will be determined at a later time for family and close personal friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Stephen Wilhide to the following organizations: The Frederick Center for LGBTQ Youth, The Human Rights Campaign, Doctors Without Borders, or Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation.
The greatest gift you can give in Steve’s memory is to join his legacy by helping others who are in need; to love one another without judgment; and enjoy life by traveling the world and explore new locations.