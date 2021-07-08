Stephen Dawson Ray

Stephen “Steve” Dawson Ray, 60 of Millsboro, Delaware, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C., due to complications following heart surgery. He was born on Nov. 28, 1960. He was the son of late Robert Eugene and Cynthia Dawson Ray. He was the husband of Doris Lynn Ray.
Steve grew up in Germantown, Maryland. Growing up, he played baseball and football. He was an active member of the Montgomery County 4-H Rabbit Club. He graduated from Seneca Valley High School in 1978. He was a career carpenter, having worked with several construction companies, including Pro-Tech and Porch and Patio, retiring in 2010 due to health reasons. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion at the Dagsboro American Legion Post 24.
Steve participated in Civil War reenactments for several years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman until his health prevented it. He was a lifelong Washington Redskins fan. He enjoyed cooking all the time but especially for family functions and holidays. He loved the outdoors. Every evening, you could find him outside, sitting in his favorite chair enjoying the scenery and watching the wildlife in his yard.
Steve was a devoted husband, stepfather, grandfather and son-in-law. He dearly loved his wife, “Lynn,” and her children. He absolutely loved and adored his grandchildren and was a very proud PopPop.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by stepson, Jeffery Walters Jr. of Ocracoke Island, North Carolina; stepdaughter, Nicole Walters (Shaun) of Millsboro, Delaware; grandchildren, Ayriana “Yosa” Drummond, Kyree Roach, and Cora and Samuel Walters; sister, Lynn “Sis” Zebroski (Steven); in-laws, Ron and Janice Dickerson; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Dickerson, Barry Dickerson (Eileen) and Michael Dickerson (Heather); nephews and nieces, Daniel Zebroski (Hannah), Kristin King (Gordon), and Michael Zebroski (Olivia), Shannon Nickler (Eric), Nathan Dickerson, Hayley Dickerson, Michalla Dickerson, Joey Dickerson and Ashley Zucker (Jeremy); and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
A private celebration of life will be held for the family in Ocean View, Delaware. A celebration of life will be held in Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at the home of Steve and Lynn Zebroski. Call 301-514-8044 for address and details.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, online at www.heart.org or mailed to P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.