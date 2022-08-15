Stephen Eaton

Stephen Oscar Eaton, 70, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2022. He was the husband of more than 30 years to Roxanne Lee Eaton.
Born Feb. 29, 1952, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late John and Bertha (Rice) Eaton. Stephen graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and followed in his family footsteps as the owner of Eaton’s Fish Hatchery. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Stephen found comfort in the sure hope that Jehovah God would soon awaken him to a life of perfect health in a paradise on earth. He enjoyed woodworking, trapping, taxidermy and gardening, and he had a love of being outdoors. He was a man of honesty and true character, and he always maintained his love and kindness for other people.