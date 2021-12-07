Stephen Firme

Stephen Thomas Firme, 64, of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home. He was the son of the late Rev. Vernon and Mrs. Helen (Hansen) Firme. He was born on July 20, 1957, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Catoctin High School and attended a four-year carpentry apprenticeship program through Hagerstown Junior College, earning a master carpenter certificate.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of more than 40 years, Michele Firme; his pride and joy daughter, Christine Matthews; his much-loved and respected son-in-law, Eric Matthews; his three grand-dogs, Diezel, Maverick and Rhen; sisters, Jessica and husband Bob Caruso and nephews Alex and Nick, and Deb and husband Tom Dohn and niece Kate, and Naomi Firme; brothers, Tim and wife Sharon Firme and nieces Nicole and husband Tom Hutcheson and Joy Firme, and Chris and wife Beth Firme. He had many friends but was especially close to Tim and Paula Bowman, and Charlie Harbaugh and family.
Steve started his carpentry career with Morgan-Keller and also worked at Dwight Morgan and Waynesboro Construction before starting his own company, S.T. Firme Construction. His expertise and craftsmanship can be seen in many homes, additions, pole barns and furniture he built. Steve was a carpenter first and always but a farmer in his heart. He proudly drove a milk truck for more than 20 years for Keilholtz, Rudy’s and Clouse Trucking. He cherished the many friendships he created with “His Farmers.” He semiretired five years ago to work his family farm, Meadow Springs Farm, raising his beloved Hereford and Angus cattle with his wife, doing custom haymaking and some local carpentry work. He especially loved making hay.
He believed in Christ with his whole being. We know that he is at peace praising the Lord, his Savior, with all the company in heaven.
Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Sabillasville, Maryland, with Pastor Carl Fulmor and the Rev. Beth Firme officiating. Burial will be in Jacob’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Harbaugh Valley Road, Fairfield, Pennsylvania. A celebration of Steve’s life and social time with family will follow back at the St. John’s UCC parish hall.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. The family requests casual attire, such as jeans, for both the viewing and services.
The family wishes to thank the emergency responders and our family and friends for all their prayers and support during this time.
