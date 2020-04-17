Stephen Eugene Geer, 71, of Smithsburg, MD, went missing on February 11, 2020 and was later found deceased on April 12, 2020.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s which can result in paranoia and hallucinations about three years ago.
Born November 1, 1948 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late George W. Geer and Beulah (Stouffer) Geer.
Steve graduated from Waynesboro High School class of 1966.
After high school, he went to work at Landis Tool Company as an apprentice until he was drafted into the United States Navy in May 1968. He was an IC3 on the USS Denver for most of his Navy life, stationed in California. He returned to Landis Tool Company when he got out of the Navy. He left for a brief time to go back to California only to return a year later.
He and his wife bought land and took six years to build their dream house of a log home. During the time constructing the home he became employed at the United States Postal Service and then later became a mail carrier in Thurmont, MD, remaining there until he retired in June 2014.
He is survived by his wife Kathy of Hagerstown, son Nathan of Smithsburg, brother James Geer and wife, Barbara of Mont Alto, PA; sisters, Gloria Horsey of Waynesboro and Roberta Varney and husband Rod of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Steve loved motorcycles and fast cars. He was very proud of the home and garage he built. He enjoyed delivering mail to all his great customers and talking with them. He was an avid lover of animals, especially his dog, Finn, his cats, Toby, Pete and Remmy and the late Chloe.
The family wants to thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of help and concern during this difficult time. We appreciate all efforts by individuals and organizations who assisted with prayers, searches, posting flyers and especially all the first responders.
Due to the present circumstances the family will have a memorial/celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Stephen Geer to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018 or www.parkinsons.org.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.