Stephen Eugene Geer, 71, of Smithsburg, Maryland, went missing on Feb. 11, 2020, and was later found deceased on April 12, 2020.
Born Nov. 1, 1948, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late George W. Geer and Beulah (Stouffer) Geer.
Steve graduated from Waynesboro High School, class of 1966.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Hagerstown; son, Nathan of Smithsburg; brother, James Geer and wife Barbara, of Mont Alto, Pennsylvania; sisters, Gloria Horsey, of Waynesboro, and Roberta Varney and husband Rod, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.