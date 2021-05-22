Stephen Gregory Feeser died on May 18, 2021, at the age of 75. He was the son of Robert and Mary Ellen Ruggles Feeser. He was a graduate of Taneytown High School, where he was president of his senior class, editor of the yearbook, recipient of the American Legion Award and a Maryland state senatorial scholarship. He was a graduate of Ithaca College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in communications, minored in music, was chairman of the President’s Host Committee, sang in the college choir and was awarded a New York state scholarship to study mass media in eight European countries.
Greg went on to sing professionally with the Gregg Smith Choral Choir as well as their madrigal choir. He studied voice with Robert Kraft and Gregg Smith. He recorded numerous record albums of Stravinski, Schoernberg, Ives, Copeland, Monteverdi and Gabrielli on the Columbia label. His voice is on the soundtrack of the film “2001.” He performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, appeared in several off Broadway musicals and did a European vocal tour. He sang the premier performance of Stravinsky’s Requiem Mass and Russian Canticles with Igor Stravinsky in the audience.
Greg further embarked on various careers, including human resources for Loew’s Hotels, executive recruiting and development manager for Associated Merchandising Corporation, director of a professional children’s school in Manhattan and event planning for the Gannett Corporation.
Greg returned to Frederick, Maryland, where he was involved in numerous civic events, including the Home for the Holidays Dance, Beyond the Garden Gates garden tour and the Christmas Candlelight house tours. His home and garden were featured numerous times on these tours and several times in Frederick Magazine. He also volunteered for hospice.
Greg was predeceased by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Maureen; and his partner, Chet Matthews. He is survived by his niece, Wendy and her husband John, of Salem, South Carolina, and their children, Lindsay and Ryan. He is also survived by other close family members and many wonderful friends.
Per Greg’s wishes, there will be no formal services, but there will be celebration of life in the future.
Any donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701