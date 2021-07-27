Stephen Arvin Hoover, 62, Libertytown, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Frederick Health.
Born in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 14, 1959, he was a son of the late Rev. Emmanuel J. and Thelma Arvin Hoover.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, graduated from Middletown High School, owned and operated Liberty Applicators, which did a lot of house/business painting in the area. He also was a keyboardist with several local bands over the years.
He is survived by three siblings, Faith Hoover, Middletown, James (Denise) Hoover, Middletown, and Timothy (Tracy) Hoover, of Hagerstown; six nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses and Frederick Health for making his last days comfortable. The staff at ICU was wonderful.
The family will have a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown , is in charge of arrangements.