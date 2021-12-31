Stephen Huber

Mr. Stephen Louis Huber, 57, of Hagerstown, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center. He was the son of Mary Louise White Huber, of Frederick, and the late Louis C. Huber, and the true love of Mary Feigley, of Boonsboro.
Stephen was born June 20, 1964, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and he graduated from the Rock Creek School in Frederick. He participated in Special Olympics, winning several medals, and he represented his team as a flag bearer in the early 1980. He worked as a volunteer ringing bells for the Salvation Army, and he assisted with meals at the Frederick Rescue Mission. He also benefitted from the work of the Freedom Center Inc. in Frederick.
Stephen loved bowling, bingo, puzzles, camping trips with his family and wintering in Florida. He enjoyed old TV shows such as Gunsmoke and Dragnet, playing dominoes and spending time with friends at the Senior Center in Emmitsburg. Stephen was deeply loved and respected for his selflessness in his public work, and as a very strong public advocate for individuals with special needs. His siblings will fondly remember the “happy pills” he would give them during difficult times.
In addition to his loving mother, and his true love, Mary Feigley, Stephen is survived by eight siblings, Paul Huber and wife Julie, David Huber and wife Dawn, Chris Huber and wife Janet, Jim Huber and wife Cindy, Joe Huber, Larry Huber and wife Lynda, Kathy Fidder and husband Walt, and Elizabeth Donegan and husband Paul; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a great many friends.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 at St. Anthony Shrine, 16150 St. Anthony Road in Emmitsburg. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to the ARC of Washington County, 820 Florida Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21740 (arcwc-md.org).