Stephen Huber

Mr. Stephen Louis Huber, 57, of Hagerstown, passed away on December 25, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center. He was the son of Mary Louise White Huber of Frederick and the late Louis C. Huber, and the true love of Mary Feigley of Boonsboro.
Stephen was born June 20, 1964 in Gettysburg, PA, and he graduated from the Rock Creek School in Frederick. He participated in Special Olympics, winning several medals, and represented his team as a flag bearer in the early 1980’s. He worked as a volunteer ringing bells for the Salvation Army, and assisting with meals at the Frederick Rescue Mission. He also benefitted from the work of The Freedom Center, Inc. in Frederick.
Stephen loved bowling, bingo, puzzles, camping trips with his family and wintering in Florida. He enjoyed old TV shows like Gunsmoke and Dragnet, playing dominoes and spending time with friends at the Senior Center in Emmitsburg. Stephen was deeply loved and respected for his selflessness in his public work, and as a very strong public advocate for individuals with special needs. His siblings will fondly remember the “happy pills” he would give them during difficult times.
In addition to his loving mother, and his true love Mary Feigley, Stephen is survived by eight siblings, Paul Huber & wife Julie, David Huber & wife Dawn, Chris Huber & wife Janet, Jim Huber & wife Cindy, Joe Huber, Larry Huber & wife Lynda, Kathy Fidder & husband Walt, and Elizabeth Donegan & husband Paul; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a great many friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 4 PM on Sunday, January 2nd at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at11:00 AM on Monday, January 3rd at St. Anthony’s Shrine, 16150 St Anthony Road in Emmitsburg. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to the ARC of Washington County, 820 Florida Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740 (arcwc-md.org).