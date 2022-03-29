Stephen Koehl

Stephen Gerson Koehl, 72, of Hagerstown, Maryland, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Doey’s House, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Born Wednesday, June 22, 1949, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Joel Koehl and the late Grace (Free) Koehl.
Stephen was a graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, class of 1967. He later went on to attend and receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.
Stephen was a talented carpenter and builder. He was well known and appreciated for his craftsmanship and skillfulness with large and small creations alike.
He was also an avid and accomplished softball player, playing nearly 30 years for various teams in the local area. He was admired and respected by his teammates and opponents for his athletic ability and sportsmanship.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Koehl; daughter, Samantha; two grandsons, Ryder, and Maverick; granddaughter, Savanna; and two brothers, Michael Koehl and Gerald Koehl.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Koehl.
Memorial donations may be made in Stephen’s name to the Hospice of Washington County, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742, or their website, hospiceofwc.org.
