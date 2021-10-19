Stephen Lee

Stephen Ronald “Steve” Lee, 67, of Frederick, went to heaven on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. He was the loving husband of Nancy A. Lee. Born in Frederick Jan. 24, 1954, he was a son of the late William F. Sr., and Charlotte Fritz Lee.
Steve worked for many years in the construction field and retired from the Frederick County government. He was a member of the Frederick Elks Lodge No. 684, the SAL of the Francis Scott Key American Legion, Post 11, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church. For many years he was active with the Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Co.
He loved working in his garden, especially growing vegetables. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and boater. He had a great love for his beagle, Bud.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his siblings, William F. Lee Jr. and wife Sue, Mark Lee and wife Suzanne, and Doris Lawrence and husband Michael; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by niece, Kathy Lee.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the funeral home, Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, or to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.