It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Stephen W. Alexander Jr. (42) of Falling Waters, WV passed away from this life on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Steve was the best friend ( 25 years) and husband ( 20 years) to Hannah L. Alexander.
Born on May 1, 1979 he was the son of Stephen W. Alexander and Kathy E. Alexander of Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
In addition to his wife and parents Steve is survived by his children, Son : Daimen M. Sisler, Daughters : Emma R. Alexander & Abagail R. Alexander . Sister : Christina Holland. Granddaughter : Maycee ( MaySue) Sisler. In laws: Mary J. May & Tom and Linda Cordell — Bonus siblings : Stacey Bolyard , Kelsey Mohelski , Connor Cordell, Roger Geiger and Kimberly Geiger.
Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends as well as all of the co-workers whom he loved as brothers.
Graduate of Middletown High School class of 1997 Middletown, MD.
Employed with Pepco as a Lead Lineman.
Steve enjoyed being the grill master , cooking meals for family and friends, listening to music, long drives, trips to the beach and spending quality time with his friends and family.
Steve was preceded in death by grandmother Dorothy Wood, Grandmother Margaret Alexander- Daniels, Grandfather Marion Alexander, Grandmother Della Payne , Grandfather Walter Henry.
Beloved pets Alex and Lyra and his bird Kiwi who he lovingly called Shitty.
Steve will be greatly missed and forever with us in all we do.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
Interment will be private.
