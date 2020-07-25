Sterling Seiss

Sterling Allen Luther Seiss, 94, of Thurmont, MD, passed from this life on July 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on October 4, 1925, in Creagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Willis J. Seiss and Ora May (Saylor) Seiss. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jean Harbaugh Seiss.
Having worked in various trades throughout his life, Sterling always had a passion for farming It was the calling to be a farmer that led to his life’s work maintaining the Seiss family homestead for nearly 70 years. He was no stranger to working with his hands, raising animals, or taking his grandchildren for a ride on one of his beloved tractors. Sterling will always be remembered for his witty speech, funny jokes, and steady work ethic. As the family cornerstone, he will surely be missed.
At the age of 18, Sterling joined the Army. He was inducted into the 34th Infantry in 1944 serving various roles as a Private. He returned home on medical leave and discharged in 1946, with a Purple Heart, Good Conduct, and Expert Riflemen Medals.
Sterling was a Life member of the Graceham Volunteer Fire Company where he served as Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer, and on the Board of Directors for over 25 years. He also was a Frederick County Hall of Fame recipient.
He is survived by four children, Douglas S. Seiss and companion Christine Jenkins of Rocky Ridge, Carolyn J. Wivell and husband Michael of Emmitsburg, Kenneth E. Seiss of Thurmont, and Phyllis A. Krietz and husband Robert of Thurmont; 11 grandchildren: Richard, Jarrod, Rhonda, Douglas, Matthew, Kenneth Jr., Dena, Danielle, Jessika, Jennifer, and Mary; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; and brother Floyd Seiss (age 89) of Rocky Ridge. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by great-grandson Dylan, sisters Mary Thompson, Ruth Lidie, Alverta Stottlemyer, Zelma Smith, Delores Orndorff, and Catherine Long; and brothers Robert, Raymond, Francis, Fred, and Quentin.
The family would like to thank the Veterans Affairs Home Care Team, Thrive USA, and Frederick Health Hospice with a special thanks to Michelle, Chrystal, Erika, and April.
A graveside service be held at 2 p.m. October 4, 2020, at the Graceham Moravian Church Cemetery, 8231 Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont. Rev. Sue Koenig, church pastor, will officiate. COVID-19 precautions will be in effect for the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Graceham Moravian Church, 8231 Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, or to the Graceham Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 181, Thurmont, MD.
