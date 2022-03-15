Sterling Lavon “Shots” Smith, 81, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and formerly of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Stone Rise Nursing Home in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Born Nov. 6, 1940, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, he was the son of the late Jethro and Esther (Merritt) Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Smith, March 20, 2013.
Shots enjoyed raccoon hunting and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Robin Asbury (Billy), Betty Smith (Gary), Annette Johnson (Charles), John Gaver III (Robin), Perry Gaver and Helen Seidel (Larry); siblings, Carliel “Smitty” Smith, Arty Anders, Penny Anders (Reds), Chester Smith (Gloria), Gary Smith (Betty) and Ronald Smith (Joan); sister-in-law, Nina Smith; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by one special grandson, Mark D. Smith; and companion, Melanie.
He was preceded in death by one son, David Gaver; one brother, Gene Smith; and one grandson, Michael Asbury.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Kimberly Nunberg officiating. Burial will be in Smithsburg Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
