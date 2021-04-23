Steven Eugene Byers, 75, of Enterprise, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Abbeville, Alabama.
Born and raised in Frederick, Maryland, he served 28 years in the United States Army as a pilot and instructor pilot, and he retired as a CW4. He continued his service as a civilian instructor pilot out of Fort Rucker for many years. He had a deep love for his family, boats, nature and dogs. He was a kind man with a generous soul who loved and trusted God throughout his life and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Enterprise, Alabama.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama, with Rev. David Morris officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to: the First United Methodist Church Mercy Fund, 217 South Main St., Enterprise, AL 36330 or to the SOS Animal Shelter, 25944 AL-134, Enterprise, AL 36330.
Mr. Byers was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Isabel Byers; his sister, Morrow Lee Kaliski; and his son-in-law, Nathan Howell.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Byers; his children, Angela Byers and Charlene (Randy) Van Ackern; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Peggy McBride; and several nieces and nephews.