Steven C. Gibson, 84, of Boyds, Maryland passed away on Jan. 20, 2021.
He was the loving husband to Virginia Gibson.
Born on Jan. 10, 1937 in South Hartford, New York, he was the son of the late Harden and Florence Barbara (Neff) Gibson.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children; Steven (Deneen) Gibson, Michelle Duchowny, stepchildren; Wendy (Brian) Sutch-Kiser, Amy (Bobby) Sutch Gupta, Mark Sutch, six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brothers; Phillip Gibson, Bruce (Barb) Gibson, Andrew (Sharon) Gibson and sisters-in-law; Jane Gibson and Diane Gibson.
He was preceded in death by two brothers; George Gibson and Kenneth Gibson and one daughter; Beth Harriet Gibson.
Steven graduated from Cornell University with an Agricultural Engineering degree. He taught junior high science and driver’s ed, then joined the U.S. Air Force. He worked for the NY State Department of Transportation as a computer programmer/systems analyst for traffic studies. For the next 32 plus years he worked as a consultant for various federal and state highways and transit administrations. In retirement he drove school buses for MCPS.
His extensive community involvement included Boy Scouts of America leadership and training for forty plus years, treasurer of Boyds Federal Credit Union, Boyds Historical Society, American Legion and church treasurer at Boyds Presbyterian Church, He also assisted with publishing a book by Arthur Virts’, “Boyds: A Character Study by Arthur Virts and Friends.”
His interests included reading, travelling in his RV to bluegrass festivals and a memorable trip to Albuquerque, NM for a hot air balloon festivals and family caravan/reunion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boyds Presbyterian Church, 19901 White Ground Rd, Boyds, MD 20841.
A Memorial Service will be at Boyds Presbyterian Church with internment to follow at a later date.