Steven L. Hawkins Jr., 51, of Poolesville, Maryland, passed away Oct. 23, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He courageously battled cancer for 11 years, facing every day with grace, humor and determination to not let cancer beat him down. Steve was an Army veteran who bravely served in Desert Storm and loved his family with his entire being. He loved movies, music and riding his motorcycle, with his beautiful wife as his travel companion. He worked tirelessly throughout his illness, and if you didn’t know him, you would have never known he was sick. He never complained about having cancer, and he would only use cancer if he could make a funny and/or disgusting joke around it. There were many times when laughter was the best medicine.
Born Sept. 30, 1970, in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was the son of Steven Larry Hawkins and Gerry Ann (Lohmeyer) Hiller.
Steve was survived by his parents, Steve Hawkins (Jackie) and Gerry Hiller (Andy); his loving wife of 32 years, Kimberlee Hawkins; four children, Tiffanie Hawkins (Rob Webb), Steven Hawkins III (Amber), Heather Leatherman (Nathan) and Jessica Grace Hawkins; siblings, Kimberly Wade (Curtis), Brian Hawkins (Shonna), Jason Hawkins (Shannon), Kimberly Watson (Bryan) and Stephanie Roberts (Scott); four grandchildren, Madison, Justin, Colt and Audree; and many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and June Milbourne; grandparents, Richard and Peggy Lohmeyer; grandfather, Ray Hawkins; uncle, Daniel Hawkins; and niece, Liberty Ray Vieson.
Steve was a member of the VFW Post 7842, of Linesville, Pennsylvania; American Legion Post 295, of Germantown, Maryland; and Sheet Metal Workers Local 100, Washington D.C. He was one of the founding sponsors of the National Museum of the U.S. Army.
The family will be receiving family and friends for a celebration of life from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, 2021 at the Poolesville Baptist Church Gymnasium, 17550 W. Willard Road, Poolesville, MD 20837. The celebration of life is set to begin at noon, with presentation of military honors to take place around 1 p.m. Steve had previously discussed his desire for people attending to come as they are, and please, don’t feel the need to dress up. We are coming together to celebrate a life well-lived, a life filled with love. Prior to the service, Steve’s last motorcycle ride will take place — rain or shine. Steve’s ashes will be escorted by his son-in law, Nathan, on Steve’s motorcycle from Frederick to Poolesville. Any riders interested in honoring Steve on this ride can meet at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Francis Scott Key Mall Sears parking lot at 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warrior Project.