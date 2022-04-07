Steven N. Seger

Steven Neil Seger, 60, of Poolesville, Maryland, passed on April 1, 2022, at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville, Maryland.
He was the loving husband of Julie Seger.
Born Sept. 29, 1961, in Bethesda, Maryland, he was the son of the late Benson Edward and Henrietta Mae (Hall) Seger.
Steve proudly served his country in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division with combat in Grenada.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved both hunting and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking and was a professional cabinetmaker. Steve loved time on his boat and loved the water, whether it was a lake, river or the ocean. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are two children, Hayley Doane and Chase Seger; three stepchildren, Joy Moore, and Bri and Tyler Giarratano; two sisters, Sherry Seger, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Anna Ellis, of Inwood, West Virginia; one brother-in-law, John Wishard, of Hagerstown; and four grandchildren, Donovan and Carson Seger, and Alexander and Theo Moore.
Steve was preceded in death by two brothers, Hank and Gary Seger.
A memorial service celebrating Steve’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Poolesville Memorial United Methodist Church, 17821 Elgin Road, Poolesville, MD 20837. Pastor Tim Dowell will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association (lung.org).
Arrangements are being handled by Hilton Funeral Home, Barnesville, Maryland (hiltonfh.com).