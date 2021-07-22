Steven T. Haines

Steven Tyler Haines, 27, of Damascus, Maryland, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland.
Born on Oct. 24, 1993, in Olney, Maryland, he was the Son of Jason Haines and Amy and Edgar Alvear. He is survived by his sister, Courtney Haines (Juver Diaz) of Damascus; sister, Erika (John) Lane, nephew, John and niece, Jamie of Princeton, North Carolina; grandparents, Lewis and Janet Haines of Damascus, Bud and Pat Brabson of Taneytown, and Sam and Kimberly French of Ijamsville; aunts, Shirley (Mark) Appleby, Lisa (Andy) Carpenter, Kelli (Chester) Gierula; and numerous cousins.
Steven enjoyed working with the tractors on the farm and spending time with his family and friends, and he had an avid love for animals, especially dogs.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 26 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Pastor Paul Leatherman will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Special Olympics of Maryland, 3701 Commerce Drive, No. 103, Baltimore, MD 21227 (www.support.specialolympics.org).
