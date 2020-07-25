Steven Wilhelm

Steven Russell Wilhelm, age 42, near Libertytown, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in his home with his family by his side, after battling Melanoma cancer for 13 years. Born September 26, 1977, in Annapolis, he was the son of Roland and Nancy Miller Wilhelm of Mercersburg, PA, and was the dedicated, loving husband to Cindy (Dove) Wilhelm, for nearly 21 years, married on August 7, 1999, in the Washington D.C. Temple. Cindy is the daughter of R. Dennis Dove and Pamela Stavrou Dove of Frederick, MD.
He graduated from Linganore High School in 1996. Steve and Cindy ran a successful home-building business, Cutting Edge Contracting Inc, together for 20 years. He was a talented carpenter, home builder and business man as well as a loving and dedicated family man. He enjoyed watching his children play sports, restoring classic cars, Orioles games, and serving in the community and his church.
In addition to his wife and parents, Steve is survived by two daughters, Paige and Carmen Wilhelm; three sons, Evan, Payton and Troy Wilhelm, all at home; three brothers all of Frederick County, Robert Wilhelm, Matthew Wilhelm and wife Lauri Wilhelm, and Roland Wilhelm, Jr. and wife Sarah Wilhelm; two sisters, Michelle Piercy and husband Mike Piercy, and Jennifer Wilhelm.
The family welcomes friends to join them for a Zoom service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, via video or telephone. There is no charge for you to participate or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. President Chris Safsten, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Frederick Maryland stake, will officiate.
Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://zoom.us/j/99688248714. Join by telephone: Dial 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting number 996 8824 8714.
Memorials and contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins University, https://secure.jhu.edu/form/fjhm
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.