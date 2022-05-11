Stonewall Jackson “Buck” Nichols, 67, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away May 7, 2022, at Medstar Washington Hospital. Buck was born Feb 14, 1955, in Prince Georges, Maryland, to the late Stonewall Jackson Nichols Sr. and Nancy Lee Trammel.
He is survived by one daughter, Catherine Cook (Glen); two granddaughters, Kylie and Madison; and six siblings, Janie Grumbne, Lillie Leekins, Rose Duffin, June Sigler, Pasty Starliper and Billy Nichols. He will be missed by many extended family members and his friends at Catoctin Manor.
A memorial service will held at a later date.