Su Shafer Sine, age 81, of Walkersville, Maryland, formally Laurel, Maryland, went home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus on Dec. 11, 2021. Su was predeceased in death by her husband, Douglas Lee Sine.
Su is survived by her children, Jeffrey Sine (Lisa), Michael Sine (Kelly), Cheryl Huffman (David) and Diron Sine (Virginia); and her grandchildren, Samantha Huffman, Rebecca Hollar (Mathew), Jacob Huffman, Nathan Sine (Rachel), Leah Sine, Jessica Sine, Paige Sine, Lincoln Sine, Stephen Sine and Victoria Sine.
Su was born May 14, 1940, to F. Davis Shafer and Helen V. Wachtel in Myersville, Maryland. She grew up in Middletown, Maryland, and graduated from Middletown High School in 1958. She attended secretarial school in Hagerstown, Maryland, and moved to D.C. in 1960, where she worked as a secretary at the state department. Su met her husband Doug in D.C., and they married in 1964, raising their children in the D.C. suburbs. Su was a medical secretary and stay-at-home mom. Su was an active member at Faith Baptist Church in Laurel, Maryland, and most recently at First Baptist Church in Frederick, Maryland.
The couple retired in Frederick County (Walkersville) in 1999.
A celebration of Su's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Fredericktowne Baptist Church, 8645 Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville, Maryland. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Allen will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be private at Christ Reformed Church, Middletown. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
