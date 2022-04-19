Sue Ellen (Updike) Tower, age 77, died Monday April 11, 2022, in Hoover, Alabama.
She was a daughter of the late Ellen (Reum) and Hollis Updike.
Sue spent her childhood in Colesville and Silver Spring, Maryland, and early on, she developed a lifelong enjoyment of playing the piano and a deep love of music. Her favorites were classical pieces and hymns. In addition to music, she enjoyed painting and drawing landscapes, domestic scenes and flowers.
She is survived by her former husband, Paul (“Bud”) L. Tower, of Hoover; her children, Anne (Tower) Donelan and husband (Mark Donelan), of Massachusetts, and Paul D. Tower and wife (Nichole Tower); grandchildren, Oliver and Max, of Hoover; her brother, Carl and partner Joe, of Pompano Beach, Florida; and her sister Barbara, of Deerfield Beach, Florida.
After earning her secretarial degree, Sue worked at the Dental Institute and Cancer Institute within the National Institutes for Health. She and Bud married and moved to Frederick, Maryland, where Sue dedicated her time to raising her children and tending their home and garden. Sue ultimately retired as a bookkeeper from Minnick Construction and moved to her condo in Whittier while continuing to work at Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland, where she lived until 2014. We remember how much she enjoyed walking around the neighborhood and also taking bicycle trips into downtown Frederick with friends.
Sue enjoyed singing in the church choir, and among her favorite pieces were Bach’s Cantatas. In her later years, Sue moved to Bethel Springs, Tennessee, to Bud’s farm, where she was happy to have two wonderful dogs again and enjoy the peace of the countryside. She moved recently to Hoover, Alabama.
A private memorial will be announced at a later date for family, neighbors, friends and caregivers who helped make Sue’s time in hospice care one of caring and compassion. Sue’s mainstays were the golden rule (Matthew 7:12): “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you” along with “to have a friend be a friend.”
We miss her.
Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers (alz.org).