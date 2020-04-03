Lovado Sue Remsburg, 59, of Frederick, passed on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Born March 23, 1961, in Ranson, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jeannette and John “Sonny” Remsburg.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Cheeks Sr. In addition, she was survived by her son, Mark Cheeks Jr. and fiancé Tracie Horman; a daughter, Brittany Cheeks and fiancé Nick Higgins and grandson, Domonik; a brother, Dennis Remsburg and partner, Sarah Slater; a sister, Lisa Remsburg and fiancé Michael Flora; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be remembered by her best friend, Donna Rinker.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers and had a true passion for animals and an even bigger passion for the Dallas Cowboys!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.