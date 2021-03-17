SueEllen Blanchard, 61, of St. Cloud, passed on to be with our Lord, Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born on Sept. 18, 1959 to John and Ellen Lawther in Hamilton County, Cincinnati, Ohio. During her childhood, the family also lived in Bethesda, Maryland.
SueEllen graduated from Woodward High School in Rockville, Maryland. When she was a teenager, she loved working at a stable and riding horses. She was also a very competitive swimmer through her school years. She loved backpacking around the Blue Ridge Mountains with her friends. She worked for more than 30 years in real estate both in Maryland and in Florida. She had been with Watson Realty for many years in the Kissimmee and St. Cloud office where she called home. In her real estate career, some of her most proud and humble moments was when she would assist a veteran (with or without disabilities) in becoming a homeowner.
Even though she loved her career, her true calling was taking in children and giving them love; they called her “mom,” and their children called her “grandma.” She studied the word of our Lord for many years, offering his love and understanding to others.
On May 5, 2003, she married William Blanchard in Negrille, Jamaica; SueEllen was the love of Bill’s life and his beloved wife. In addition to her loving spouse, SueEllen is survived by her mother, Ellen Kowalyk; a daughter, Melissa Smith; sons, Brian Goldman and Fletcher Goldman; grandchilden, Aubree Reign Goldman, Gage Smith and Kaitlyn Smith; and her stepson, Bryan Blanchard. She was preceded in death by her father; and a son, Jonathan Goldman.
SueEllen made friends where ever she went. She has been a blessing to many. God called her to come home. She will be truly missed and loved for years to come. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation to an agency that prevents the slave trade and trafficking of children.