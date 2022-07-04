It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fire Chief Emeritus Sumner Darron Long, 72, of Damascus, Maryland, who experienced a sudden cardiac event on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at home. He was the best friend, loving partner and husband to Terri Long for over 30 years.
Born July 7, 1949, in Frederick County, Maryland, he was the son of the late Irvin Leroy Long and the late Betty Sawyers Burdette.
Darron grew up in Damascus, Maryland, graduated from Damascus High School in 1967, attending Frederick Community College, MFRI, MIEMSS and the MCFRS Training Academy. He received an honorable discharge for his service in the Army USAR TC. He earned a National Defense Service Medal and expert badge (M-16 rifle). Darron served with dedication and pride as a volunteer in the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, and the State of Maryland for over 53 years. He retired as the volunteer fire chief of Damascus after serving in that position for over 36 years. He worked as the lead painter at the Damascus Motor Co. for 41 years. He was a member of the Montgomery United Methodist Church, a life member of the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, past secretary of the Maryland Fire Chief’s Association, member of the Maryland State Fireman’s Association, member of the VCAF Committee for the MSFA for the MCFRS, a member of the Damascus American Legion, president of the Heart of MD “T’s.” For more than 50 years, he was a member of the AACA, MTFCI and Sugarloaf Mountain Region AACA, and he was a member of the Nation’s Capital Model T Ford Club. He is survived by a loving family: loving wife, Terri; daughter, Kim (Long) and husban d Rusty Roepke, and their daughter, Lauren Paylor; Karen Long and family; Katherine Stefanowicz and family; stepmother, Ruth Brown and husband Ken and their families; in-laws, Tom Gartner Sr. and Joyce, of Mount Airy, and their families; brother-in law, Tom Gartner Jr. and Deb and their families; uncle Stewart Graf, of Hampstead, Maryland; cousin, Jeff Graf and wife Jan and their families; cousin, Dave Graf and wife Dawn and their families; cousin, Mary Kay Dennis and Robert Earl Sawyers, of Swansboro, North Carolina, and their families; stepbrothers, Donnie Burdette and wife Jeanette, of Frederick, Maryland, and their family; and Tom Burdette and wife Wendy, of Clifton, Virginia, and their family. He was predeceased by both parents, Irvin Leroy Long and Betty Sawyers Burdette, a half-sister, Jodi Merritt; uncle, Sumner Sawyers; uncle, Kyle Sawyers; aunt, Carolyn Sue Sawyers; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, with a fire department memorial service scheduled for 6-7 p.m. at the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Damascus Activity Center, 10211 Lewis Drive, Damascus, MD 20872. A fire department final call home funeral will be held in his honor for his lifetime of dedicated service as a volunteer at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Damascus Activity Center. Interment will follow in Montgomery United Methodist Church Cemetery, located at the intersection of Ridge Road and Kemptown Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Repast to follow at the Damascus Activity Center, 10211 Lewis Drive, Damascus, MD 20872. This reception will serve as a celebration of a great life. We can’t think of a better birthday present for him than to have all his fire and rescue brothers and sisters, friends, family, residents and elected officials he worked with to come together to honor and remember him.
Memorial contributions may be made in Darron’s honor to be allocated for the “Restoration of the Antique Fire Pumper” to the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Treasurer Tiffany Newman, 26334 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department Inc., the MCFRS, MCVFRS, MCVFRA, MFCA, and the MSFA and his family.
Online condolences may be shared with his family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.