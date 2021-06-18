Mrs. Susan Adreon Claggett, age 79, passed away Monday, June 14 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 14, 1941, to Thomas West Jr. and Blanche Claggett of Frederick, Maryland, who preceded her in death. She attended St. Mary’s Junior College, American University and the University of Maryland, where she received a Master of Social Work. She was employed by the U.S. Navy as the director of the Family Service Center at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
She was married to Billy D. McKissick and is survived by brother, Thomas Claggett III; children, DeChantel Yates, Peter Parmentier and Bill McKissick Jr.; and grandchildren, McKenna (Wren), Ryan, Caroline and Connor.
Funeral services for Mrs. Claggett will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Mary’s City, Maryland, with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s or American Heart associations.