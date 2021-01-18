Susan Borden Landon

Susan Holmes Borden Landon peacefully departed this life on Nov. 23, 2020, at her home in Oneonta, New York. The love of many and her own great spiritual strength will guide the rest of her journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Sue’s memory go to the Institute for Spiritual Development. Donations can be made at www.isdoneonta.org, or checks made be payable to the Institute for Spiritual Development, with “Rev. Sue” on the memo line, and sent to Diana Friedell, 400 County Highway 58, Oneonta, NY 13820.
A private memorial service to celebrate Sue’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m., facilitated by the Lewis Hurley Pietrobono Funeral Home , 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, NY, which may be attended via Zoom.
For sending expressions of sympathy or to view full obituary, visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com.