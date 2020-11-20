Susan D. Brice, 70, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, after a brief illness. She was a loving wife and mother of three.
Susan was born on April 1, 1950, in Thurmont, Maryland, to Roy A. and Dorothy E. (Stambaugh) Long.
She was a graduate of Thurmont High School.
She retired from State Farm Insurance Seaboard Regional office in Frederick Maryland.
She married Larry Brice in 1968, and together they had two sons and a foster daughter. She is survived by her husband, Larry J. Brice, of Berkeley Springs; son, David Brice and fiancee Itala Engelking, of Berkeley Springs; grandson, Ethan Brice, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Brice, of Berkeley Springs; granddaughter, Kayla Clark and husband Josh, of Hagerstown, Maryland; sister Shirley Lynn and husband Albert, of East Otis, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy A. and Dorothy E. (Stambaugh) Long; her son, James R. Brice; her foster daughter, Tracy Stambaugh; and her brother, Allen Long.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, with David Brice officiating.
