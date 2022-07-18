Susan Michele Dorsey, age 59, passed away at her home Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born Jan. 26, 1963, in Frederick, Maryland, and was the daughter of Betty and Skip Dorsey.
Susan enjoyed going to concerts and spending time at home with her fiance, Kyle Monath. In addition to her fiance, she is survived by her children, Sheri Chester, Timothy Jacobson and Todd Jacobson; and two grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, Maryland. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.