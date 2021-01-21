The world lost the best mother there ever was, a dedicated wife, a loving Nana and a kind sister, Susan Elaine Ellsbury Wood, of Monrovia, Maryland. She was the wife of Randall Wood for 49 years.
Susan was 68 years old, and after battling Alzheimer’s for almost seven years, Susan took her final breath on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Born Aug. 30, 1952, in Bristol, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Patricia (Gerwe) Ellsbury.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children and their spouses, Vince and Dawn, Chet and Erin, Lance and Aima, and Brandy and Juan; and her seven grandchildren, Tyler, Morgan, Gavin, Emma, Juan Diego, Mateo and Sebastian. She comes from a large family and is survived by her seven remaining siblings, Jay, Charles, Rick, Kathleen, Barbara, Joey and Ann Marie. She has gone on to join her brothers, Billy and David in heaven.
For many years, Susan worked as a bank teller and was known for her warm smile and service to her customers, with whom she formed meaningful relationships.
Susan was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. After raising her four children, she especially loved her role as Nana. She was happiest when she had her whole family together sharing a meal and laughter. Susan will be remembered for her laughter, which could always be heard at the Wood house, having raised a bunch of smart-asses. She will be missed beyond measure but will live on in all our hearts.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.