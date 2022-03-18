Susan L. Burd, born Dec. 16, 1946, a child of God, died peacefully in her sleep at home March 8, 2022. She was born in Silver City, New Mexico, and raised in Pasadena, California. She lived her adult life in Maryland — her last 43 years in Jefferson, Maryland — in the house she helped build. Susan had a quiet grace, a tender heart, and warmth and humor that was enjoyed by those closest to her. She was a prolific reader, and a gifted knitter and quilter. She loved crossword puzzles and was a relentless lover of animals. Her knitted creations are here, there and everywhere.
She dedicated her life to caring for her family and friends, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, cousin and auntie. Her friends and family loved her cooking; she created delicious meals that were enjoyed by so many.
Susan created a space that was warm and welcoming to all. She will be missed by many, including her seventh Golden Retriever, Floyd, and adopted dog, Roxie. She shared a very special bond with her sister, Jody Richards, with whom she shared many adventures, hearty laughs and delicious margaritas.
Married for 48 years to her beloved husband, Steve Burd, with whom she shared her life, deep love, four children, three grandchildren, and reverence for nature. She was a beautiful soul, kind to her core, and truly left her world a better place. She had a gift for perfecting the simple things in life, which, after all, is all that really matters.
A farewell gathering for Susan will occur at 2 p.m. April 24, 2022, at Mar-Lu Chapel in Jefferson, Maryland.