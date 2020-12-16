Susan Lynn Miller Henry, 68, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at home in Mount Airy.
Born on Oct. 28, 1952, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Miller and Elizabeth Heidl. Following graduation, she began working in the financial and banking industry. She worked for Maryland National Bank for 20 years before going on to work for current employer, Presidential Bank, as a trust officer. She worked with Presidential Bank for more than 20 years. Susan had a love and devotion to animals. She spent 42 years with the love of her life, Ronald “Ronnie” Henry. When not at work, she was a devoted wife, caregiver and chef.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by many close friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her stepson, Timothy R. Henry; and her sister, Nancy L. Miller.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, when friends and family are able to gather. Additional information pertaining to services will be posted when available.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to a charity or organization of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.