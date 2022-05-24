Susan MacMullen

Susan Ann “Susie” MacMullen passed peacefully at her home May 5 after an illness that lasted several months. She was under the care of Hospice of Frederick County at the time.
Susie was born on May 12, 1951, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and lived with her parents until the age of 18. At 18 she moved to the Rosewood Center, a state residential center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Fortunately for Susie, she was able to move into a home operated by Community Living in 1978. Although she initially lived with housemates, she moved into her own apartment in 1997 and received periodic staff support. She later moved back to a home operated by Community Living, where she lived until her passing.
Over the years, Susie worked for the Scott Key Center and the Jeanne Bussard Center, where she did various production tasks. She was always proud of her work.
Susie always liked to be active and would frequently attend concerts and shows, go out for dinner, and attend sporting events. She loved dogs and dolls and was always a fan of Woody Woodpecker.
Susie is preceded in death by her parents and survived by a sister, Betsy. Susie had a significant friend and advocate at Community living, Martha, who frequently took her on vacation or out to do things Susie enjoyed. She helped Susie make important decisions for many years and was there at the time of her passing.
There was a memorial service for family and friends at Resthaven Funeral Home May 18, 2022, followed by interment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.