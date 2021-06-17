Susan Marie Darner Patrick, age 57, of Brunswick, passed from this life on Sunday, June 13 at home, surrounded by her family. Born on March 27, 1964, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Frances Darner of Cascade, Maryland. She was the wife of Jerry Patrick.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Alden Darner.
Susan enjoyed traveling, painting, studying the Bible and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is her husband, Jerry Patrick; one son, Anthony Lewis, and wife Ashley; one sister, Judy Single; and two brothers, Kenneth Darner, and Gerald Darner.
There will be a celebration of life in July. A date and location will be communicated to all friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Frederick County Humane Society at P.O Box 3185, Frederick, MD 21705.