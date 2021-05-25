On Saturday May 8, 2021, Susan Marie Papineau passed away at the age of 63 in Frederick, Maryland. Susan was born on Dec. 8, 1957, in Tonawanda, New York, to Robert and Shirley Papineau.
Susan had a diverse life during which she was a thoroughbred trainer, restaurant manager, legal assistant, airline rep, medical coder and landscaper, which included work at Oak Hill and Pinehurst golf courses. Susan’s passion was to travel. She visited most states in the U.S., providences in Canada, countries in Europe, including visiting Santa at the Arctic Circle and crossing the Baltic Sea by train loaded on the bottom of a ferry. Susan collected friends wherever she went.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her four sisters; one brother; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends that she considered family.
Susan fought her myeloproliferative neoplasm blood cancers for 20 years and chose to donate her body to further medical research. Donations may be made in her memory to the MPN Research Foundation, Director of Development, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601 or mpnresearchfoundation.org.