Susan Carole McCourt, age 63, formerly of Frederick, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born Sept. 18, 1958, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carroll Thomas McCourt and Lucia Anastasio McCourt.
Susan was a graduate of Harcum College of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and Villa Julie College of Stevenson, receiving Associate of Arts degrees from both colleges. In earlier years she worked as a veterinary technician and later she became a Realtor. Susan was a longstanding animal advocate and she loved her dogs. She was a football fan of the Baltimore Colts and Ravens, and of Washington football and enjoyed rock ’n’ roll music.
A private graveside service was held in Johnville Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., #200, Frederick, MD 21701.