In loving memory: Susan Deborah Miller, 64, passed away in Frederick, Maryland, on April 29, 2021. Susan is survived by her two children, Max and Samantha Miller; as well as her cats, Coco and Lola. Born in Corning, New York, Susan graduated from Wellington C. Mepham High School in Long Island and earned a degree in animal science and veterinary technology from Farmingdale State College. In the early 1990s, Susan and her family moved to Rochester, New York, where she volunteered for a number of community initiatives, including the Brighton Memorial Library, annual WXXI Auction, Friendly Home Gift Shop and Brighton Parent Teacher Student Association. In 1993, Susan partnered with the Brighton police and fire departments to launch “Cuddly Critters,” a program that provided children in crisis with stuffed animals. A longtime animal advocate, Susan ensured her backyard was a welcoming haven for local wildlife — encouraging regular visits from deer, turkeys, hummingbirds, rabbits and opossums. In addition to caring for flora and fauna, her hobbies included daily 2.5-mile walks, listening to audiobooks and maintaining an extensive photo collection. Susan was especially grateful for her lifelong friendships with Donna Bittle, Cathy Giammichele, Kathy Makowski and Michele Miller, among many other strong and supportive women. Per Susan’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers or greeting cards, please donate to one of her favorite nonprofits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, The Elephant Sanctuary, Chimp Haven, or The Ellen Fund.
