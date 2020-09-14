Susan P. Riordan

Susan Patricia Riordan, age 70, of New Market, passed peacefully Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Born June 19, 1950, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Cleo A. Riordan and the late Thomas J. Riordan.
Ms. Riordan was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, MD. She earned her Ph.D. in counseling from the University of Maryland and worked for the Montgomery County Public School System as a psychologist for 30 years until retiring in 2013. Susan was an avid traveler with great interest in genealogy, and enjoyed visiting Ireland’s County Cork and Wales to investigate her family’s heritage. She also traveled to many other countries including England, Malta, Costa Rica, Spain, and Portugal. Her generosity to many charitable causes was a source of inspiration and comfort.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her siblings Neil T. Riordan and wife Donna of Timonium, Mary J. Riordan of Towson, Janice T. Riordan and husband Richard Feild of Perry Hall, and Daniel T. Riordan and wife Lori of Clarksville, her treasured nieces and nephew, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, which is one block north of the Rt. 26 and Rt. 75 intersection in Libertytown. Father Chuck Wible will be the celebrant. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the church and funeral home will be in effect.
Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791; or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.