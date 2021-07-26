Susan Wood

Susan Elaine Powers Wood of Frederick, MD, lost her battle to a rare Cancer, Primary Peritoneal Carcinomatosis with her husband by her side on July 22, 2021.
Susan was born July 27,1953 in Moline IL, (Home of John Deere), the 3rd child of the late Ernest Carroll and Anna Lorinda (Arnold) Powers.
Susan started out at a young age sewing, making all her doll clothes, and continued to make just about everything of clothing of all sorts, including but not limited to costumes for majorettes, wedding dresses and costumes for the ’80s band Summer.
Susan was an accomplished dancer and singer. She danced ballot, tap and classical ballroom dancing. She sang in concert choirs throughout her high school years. She was an avid swimmer. She was a member of the Nereid Synchronized Swim Team. She was a qualified lifeguard. For her qualification test, she swam across the Mississippi River from Illinois to Iowa.
Susan graduated in 1971 from Moline High School and attended Black Hawk Community College.
Susan was very active in her children’s schooling, girl scouts and majorettes. She was the Day Camp Director of the Troup 1093, Penn Laurel Girl Scout’s camp. She will be remembered for her cinnamon toast and slumber parties. Susan was very involved with the Shamrocks Majorettes, traveling to all competitions, volunteering and chaperoning.
Susan enjoyed volunteering for the Thomas Johnson High School Band from 1995 thru 2001. She received an honorary award for her hard work and dedication being there at all functions, helping and chaperoning concerts, marching band show and bus trips.
Susan loved to travel with her friend Leslie, who started an all-women’s group of 15 called ‘Chicks-A-Hoy’. The group quickly became 250 members strong. The enjoyed many cruises throughout the Caribbean.
Susan loved playing Bonko and socializing with her Bonkomates. She will be missed by her special friends Jefferie, Jan, Cheryl, Edna and many other special Bonkomates.
Susan loved outdoors, gardening and camping. She camped and backpacked in 48 of the Continental United States.
Susan loved traveling to Nashville with her husband Donnie Wood. They had many long weekends while Donnie was recording his country music at Oak Tree Studios, shooting videos downtown, photo shoots and watching Donnie performing on stage. She will be missed by Paul, Tre’, Michelle and the Corley families.
Susan was employed by Hardees of Frederick, Standard Federal Savings, First Nationwide, Highland Financial, Chevy Chase Bank of Bethesda, American Partners Bank, Millennium Bank and MSI Allied, working in different aspects of Secondary Marketing. She worked at Cracker Barrel in Frederick during her retirement years. She will be missed by special friends Bob, Teresa and Holly.
Susan is survived by her husband of 29 years, Donnie Wood, her son Robert McPherson, wife Leslie, granddaughter Cora; daughter Tiffany Dinsmore and grandchild Seth. She is also survived by her siblings Sherry (Alan) Galbavy, Winter Springs, Fl., Kathie (Brad) Brown, Laconia, NH., and Kevin Powers, Bettendorf, IA., along with many nieces and nephews including Kevin Charles Galbavy (Chuck) of East Moline, IL.
Susan will be missed by Debbie, Lee, Lisa, Rose, Diana and Kelly of the Saturday morning Jennifer Nails group. She will be missed by the White Rock neighborhood crew. She will be missed by her “Friday Night” LaPaz party group and special friends Miranda and Jeremy. She will be missed by her special friend Ann Tracey.
But most of all, Susan will be missed by her longtime best friend ever, Donna Meade of Bettendorf, IA.
Visitation will be 7 — 9 PM on Friday July 30, 2021 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 31, 2021. A livestream of the funeral service may be viewed from Susan’s obituary at www.resthaven.us. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Good friend Bob Basford will be presiding. Donations can be made in memory of Susan Wood to Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Rd, Frederick, MD; 3 Oaks Church, 502 Douglas Bend Road, Gallatin, TN: or Foundation for Women’s Cancer at 230 W. Monroe, Suite 710, Chicago, IL 60606 (foundationforwomenscancer.org).