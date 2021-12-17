Sushil Bhattacharjee

On Saturday morning, Dec. 4, 2021, Sushil Bhattarjee passed away peacefully. Born in Bengal, India, in 1938 to a big family, Sushil’s father was a lawyer. Sushil studied and received received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Calcutta University and a Master of Arts in Literature at Viswabharati University. He received a fellowship from Unesco and attended classes in employee management and nonprofit fundraising from Springfield College and the Indiana State school of philanthropy.
In his late 20s, he met his wife, Sushila, in Bombay. There, he became the national director of the International Voluntary Service for six years. In 1967, he was named special assistant to famed diplomat Chester Boles at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi.
At his wife’s urging, he moved to North America in the late ’60s. In 1972, he landed a job as executive director of Big Brothers of Brandon in Manitoba, Canada. Ten years later, Sushil and Sushila came to Frederick to take over as executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. He was the CEO of BBBS of Frederick County for 29 years, raising millions of dollars and mentoring thousands on children.
He was active in the Rotary Club of Frederick for over 30 years, and he was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was also associated with St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the Alliance of NonProfit Management.
Services will be private. Funeral arrangements were made by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.