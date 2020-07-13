Suzanne Bare

Suzanne Gail Kasch Bare, age 84, passed away on July 5, 2020, she was born to Rachel and Clarence Kasch on Dec. 28, 1935, in Buffalo, New York. Suzanne’s father was in the military, so they moved a lot. She graduated from Frederick High School in Frederick Maryland in 1953. Suzanne worked from the time she was 15 years old and held some meaningful positions including attending college classes and seminars. Suzanne was married and divorced. She leaves four children — three daughters, one son and several relatives. Suzanne wrote her own obituary adding: the oldest daughter, Jo Anne and her husband Michael Crummitt unselfishly supplied me both emotionally and financially during my illness with cancer. I thank the Medical Staff at Brendan House for the care in my final years. Auf Wiederschen. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.
