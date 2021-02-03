Suzanne Jean Harper (Suzi), of Frederick, passed unexpectedly on Jan. 28, 2021, at 45 years old. Ms. Harper was born on April 23, 1975, a daughter of the late Brenda Lee and Sammy Jerome Harper. Suzi was a loving mother and daughter. She was a 1993 graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and known for being a renowned basketball, volleyball and softball player. She loved camping with her family, fishing, playing bingo and following Randi with her sports. She was survived by her daughter, Randi Dollar and her significant other, Leo Quintero; two brothers, James “Rick” Cregger and wife Sherri, and Mike Holsey and wife Christi; nieces, Zoee Cregger and Chloe Holsey; nephews, Cass Crampton, and Tre, Daevon and Jamarkus Holsey. She also leaves behind her significant other, Timmy Dotson. She will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19, there will no visitation, and Suzi will be cremated. A memorial service honoring her life will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends.