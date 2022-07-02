Suzanne Kissner

We are sad to announce the passing of Suzanne Lorraine (Sue) Kissner, of Frederick, Maryland. Sue died at age 81 on June 25, 2022, after a battle with dementia.
Born Feb. 25, 1941, in Washington, D.C., to Eleanore and Robert E. Gaines. Sue grew up in Landover Hills, Maryland.
In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by sisters, Joyce and Marjorie; and brothers, Bob, Dick, and John.
Sue loved being a homemaker and traveling, and she was avid at bowling, skiing, tennis and golf.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William James (Jim) Kissner; and children, Pamela Sheedy and fiance Winfield, Kevin Kissner, Mark Kissner and wife Kristen, and Melinda Bentz and husband Spanky. She was “Nana” to 12 grandchildren, Chelsey Ponce, Chad and Alex Eckenrode, Noah and Kendall Kissner, Will, Bode and Cole Kissner, Cori Hogg, and Beck, Emma and Faith Bentz; along with five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life ceremony will be held in her honor at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).