Suzanne Marjorie Ricci

Suzanne M. Ricci, 88, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Buckingham’s Choice, where she had been a resident since 2014.
Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, Suzanne was the eldest child of the late Dr. Crawford James and Juliet Best. Suzanne was also predeceased by her sister, Thirza Best; and brother, James C. Best Sr. She is survived by her children, Elena Ricci Miller and husband David, of Frederick, Maryland, Adam Ricci, of Grapevine, Texas, and Paul Ricci, of Rockville, Maryland; and her beloved grandchildren, Zack, Anthony, Annika, Elina, Olivia and Rowan.
Growing up in Leesport, Suzanne loved playing outside as a child and excelled at playing the viola in her teens. She studied at the Reading Conservatory of Music and played in her high school orchestra as well as several Reading orchestras. She graduated from Reading Senior High School in 1951 and continued her education at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, and the Berkeley School (College) in East Orange, New Jersey. In 1977, while raising her three children, she began working at Marriott Headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, as a part-time secretary and quickly worked her way up to secretary to the general council. She continued working in the legal department at Marriott until her retirement in 2002.
Affectionately known as Grandma and Mema, Suzanne was a devoted grandmother who loved spending time with her grandkids. Traveling with family and friends also brought Suzanne much joy throughout her lifetime. Her wanderlust took her to places, including Alaska, Nova Scotia, The Netherlands, France and the UK. Other hobbies she enjoyed included dancing, reading, playing cards, knitting and birdwatching. While living at Buckingham’s Choice, she loved spending time with friends playing Mah-Jongg, assisting on the Social Services Committee, and participating in the Wine Society.
At her request, there will be no service. Contributions in memory of Suzanne may be made to Frederick Health Hospice (frederickhealthhospice.org), or a charity of one’s choice.