Suzanne Martha Patton Williams, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, died May 6, 2022.
Suzanne was born in New Orleans and spent her childhood in Baton Rouge, moving to Utica as a teenager. She attended Frederick High School, where she was active in many extracurricular activities, especially theater, and graduated with the class of 1959. She studied nursing at the University of Maryland and graduated from Brevard Community College. Suzanne was very proud of her long career as a registered nurse. She began in medical/surgical nursing at Frederick Memorial Hospital before going to Shady Grove to pursue an interest in psychiatric nursing in its new detox unit. When the unit closed, she worked in the postpartum unit until retirement in 2007. Suzanne loved reading, travel and genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Haggard and Norvel Patton. She is survived by her three children, Sheryl Kimerling (Jon), Gregory Williams (Tanya) and Eric Williams (Krista); eight grandchildren, Isabella Weiss (Matt), Victoria Kimerling, Joel Kimerling (Shelby), Colin Williams, Simon Williams, Abigail Williams, Evan Williams and Graham Williams; two great-grandchildren, Joseph Kimerling and Sadie Weiss; sister, Penelope Warner; brothers, Norvel Patton Jr. (Melinda) and Ronald Patton (Chantal); former spouse, Gary Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
No service is planned at this time. Her family will celebrate her life privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
