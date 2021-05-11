Suzanne Morrison, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick. She was the wife of the late Clyde A. Morrison, Ph.D. who died in February 1999.
Born on Dec. 21, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. McDermott and Katherine Gorman McDermott.
Suzanne was a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling and painting porcelain pottery, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and going to Rehoboth Beach.
Surviving are two children, son, Scott Alan Morrison and wife Cindy, of Mount Airy, and daughter, Maria Morrison, of Catonsville; six grandchildren, David Tolson, Cailey Tolson, Cecylia Morrison, Samuel Morrison, Ashley Morrison and Travis Morrison; a great-grandson, Tyler Tolson; as well as a sister, Ellen Lindemann, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She was predeceased by four children, Bruce Morrison, Thomas Morrison, Douglas Morrison and baby boy Morrison; and two sisters, Ann McCarthy and Catherine Summerhays.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771, where a celebration of Suzanne’s life will begin at 2 p.m. A private interment will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.